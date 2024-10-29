Carter Verhaeghe News: Pair of points in win

Verhaeghe scored a goal on six shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Verhaeghe is up to a seven-game point streak, a quick turnaround after he was held scoreless in the first four contests of the season. The 29-year-old's multi-point effort Monday was his first of the year. He's collected two goals, six assists, 45 shots on net, 15 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating. Verhaeghe should see steady top-six minutes moving forward, and with the Panthers' forward group near full strength after some early injuries, he should continue to enjoy productivity from his linemates.