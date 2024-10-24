Casey DeSmith News: In goal Thursday

DeSmtih will get the starting nod on the road against Boston on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

DeSmith will be making his third appearance of the season, having posted a 1-1-0 record, 1.53 GAA and .941 save percentage in his prior two outings. Looking ahead, Jake Oettinger figures to get the nod versus Chicago at home Saturday before the duo split the Global Series matchups with the Panthers on Nov. 1 and 2. For his part, DeSmith saw action in 29 games last year but may not see quite as many opportunities in 2024-25 due to Oettinger being a workhorse No. 1.