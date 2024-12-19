Casey DeSmith News: Needed in relief Wednesday

DeSmith stopped all six shots he faced after replacing Jake Oettinger to begin the third period of Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The veteran backup hasn't gotten a start since Dec. 2, but DeSmith was sharp on the handful of chances he saw Wednesday after he entered the game with the Stars down 4-2. On the season, he's 3-4-0 in nine outings with a 2.47 GAA and .909 save percentage, and while he won't challenge Oettinger for the top job in the crease, he could see more frequent action in the short term if Stars coach Peter DeBoer decides his No. 1 needs more rest.