Casey DeSmith News: Woeful showing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

DeSmith stopped 20 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

DeSmith made his fourth appearance since the beginning of November but was subpar once again, giving up six goals against one of the worst offenses in the entire league. DeSmith has dropped his last two starts, against the Ducks and Blackhawks, while stopping just 43 of 53 shots in the process. He's not expected to make another start until Jake Oettinger needs a day off.

