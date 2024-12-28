Cayden Primeau News: Will go on waivers

The Canadiens will place Primeau on waivers Saturday when the NHL holiday roster freeze ends, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Primeau made one start during the month of December and currently owns a 4.70 goals-against average and .836 save percentage. A waiver move seemed inevitable after Montreal called up Jakub Dobes from AHL Laval to start Saturday's road contest in Florida. A fresh start elsewhere may be the best thing for Primeau, who crumbled under the pressure of playing in Montreal. If no team claims him, Primeau will head to Laval.