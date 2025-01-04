Fantasy Hockey
Cayden Primeau News: Wins first start after demotion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 5:06am

Primeau stopped 27 of 28 shots for AHL Laval in Friday's win over Abbotsford.

Primeau made his first start for the Rocket since clearing NHL waivers last weekend. Montreal waived the 25-year-old netminder, who was 2-3-1 with a 4.69 goals-against average and .836 save percentage over 11 outings, and called up Jakub Dobes to serve as the backup to Sam Montembeault. Dobes, who posted a 34-save shutout over Florida in his NHL debut last Saturday, will stick with the Canadiens for now while Primeau attempts to find his game in the AHL.

