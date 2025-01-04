Fantasy Hockey
Charlie McAvoy News: Eight assists in last 10 games

Published on January 4, 2025

McAvoy had two assists Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

McAvoy is mired in a 15-game goal drought, but he does have eight assists in his last 10 games. And three of those have come in his last two games. McAvoy has frustrated his managers this season, but this recent run may help him redeem himself in fantasy leagues. He won't get anywhere near the kind of production he's delivered in the last three seasons (average 52 points), but McAvoy could claw his way into the 40s with continued success.

