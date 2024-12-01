Fantasy Hockey
Charlie McAvoy News: Two-goal afternoon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 4:34pm

McAvoy scored short-handed and even-strength goals in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens. He also had four shots, three blocks, two hits and a plus-4 rating.

McAvoy kicked off the scoring with a wraparound goal midway through the first period, the first of three goals Boston would score in 70 seconds. The defenseman then scored a shortie just 13 seconds into Montreal's first power play of the game early in the second. It was the second short-handed goal of McAvoy's career. The goals were welcome after going eight games without one and scoring just once in the last 23 outings.

