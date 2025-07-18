Menu
Chase Priskie News: Signs KHL deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 18, 2025

Priskie agreed to terms on a one-year contract with HC Sibir Novosibirsk on Friday, AHL Insider Patrick Williams reports.

Priskie notched 12 goals and 23 helpers in 61 regular-season games for AHL Hershey last season before adding another five points in eight postseason contests. The 2016 sixth-round pick has reached the 30-point threshold in three of his last four minor-league campaigns but hasn't logged an NHL game since 2021-22 when he was with the Panthers.

