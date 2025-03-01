Chris Kreider Injury: Placed on IR

Kreider (upper body) was put on injured reserve Saturday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

The Rangers recalled Brett Berard from AHL Hartford in a corresponding move. Kreider is taking longer to recover than expected but hasn't suffered any setbacks. However, there is currently no timeline for his return to the lineup. Kreider has produced 17 goals, 21 points, 120 shots on net and 60 hits in 48 appearances this season.