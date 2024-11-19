Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Chris Kreider headshot

Chris Kreider News: Scores game-winner Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Kreider scored the game-winning goal and fired four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Kreider ended a three-game slump at a great time, tallying midway through the third period. The winger doesn't have an assist yet, but he's racked up nine goals on 46 shots, a 19.6 shooting percentage, through 17 contests. He's added 23 hits, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating while seeing steady top-six minutes and ice time in all situations. This was his fourth game-winning goal of the campaign.

Chris Kreider
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now