Chris Wagner headshot

Chris Wagner News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Wagner was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday.

Wagner has spent most of this season in the NHL, and he remained with the Avalanche for Thursday's game against San Jose despite recently clearing waivers. However, he hasn't had a significant impact this year, totaling one goal, 47 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-7 rating while averaging 6:55 of ice time over 23 appearances. Even if he rejoins the Avalanche at some point, it seems unlikely that the 33-year-old will be a reliable fantasy contributor.

