Christian Dvorak headshot

Christian Dvorak News: Helps in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 24, 2025 at 5:18am

Dvorak had an assist and one shot on net in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Dvorak was part of a flurry of sticks and bodies in front of Cam Talbot that eventually led to Kirby Dach's wraparound goal early in the second period. It was the third point in the last three games for Dvorak, who had two-point night in a win over the Rangers earlier in the week. The third-line center isn't known as a prolific offensive force, but Dvorak was recently added to one of the power-play units and has averaged nearly two minutes per game while Montreal was up a skater.

Christian Dvorak
Montreal Canadiens
