Christian Dvorak News: Posts assist in loss

Dvorak notched an assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Dvorak ended an eight-game point drought when he set up Josh Anderson's third-period tally. The 28-year-old Dvorak has nine points through 30 games in 2024-25, matching his point total from the same number of appearances in an injury-riddled 2023-24. He's done it with two goals, seven assists, 40 shots on net, 32 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating. Dvorak is more of a defensive forward, and he is unlikely to see much more ice time than his usual third-line role provides.