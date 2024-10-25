Christian Fischer News: Chips in goal in win

Fischer scored his first goal of the season on his only shot in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

Fischer opened the scoring for Detroit by tying the score at one in the opening frame of Thursday's win. The Chicago native added five PIM, four hits and a plus-2 rating in 10:37 of ice time. Fischer's offensive production will be limited due to his bottom-six role and lack of time on the man advantage, but he's capable of chipping in from time to time. Fischer has provided a goal and an assist through six games.