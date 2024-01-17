NHL DFS: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 17

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

It's the usual Wednesday drill for the NHL. We have a light slate, only three games on the docket. Of course, you and I both know that is no reason to eschew DFS contests. Here are my players to target, and to avoid, for your lineups.

GOALIE

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF vs. CHI ($27): Making sure I'm spelling Luukkonen's name right is not something I have to do often, but over his last eight games he has a 2.40 GAA and .915 save percentage. Not only that, but Chicago is on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back. The Blackhawks are 31st in goals per game, making this an easy matchup, especially when you factor in Connor Bedard's injury.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. DET ($33): Bobrovsky has a .911 save percentage, but because of stout defense he has a 2.45 GAA. However, the Red Wings have a legitimately high-flying offense, even with Patrick Kane banged up. Detroit has averaged 3.56 goals per contest, top five in the NHL.

CENTER

Nick Suzuki, MON at NJD ($21): Suzuki has averaged 21:11 per game in ice time, a significant number for a forward. With 37 points in 43 games, he seems primed to hit the 70-point threshold for the first time in his career, led by 19 points with the extra man. The Devils have a bottom-10 penalty kill, making this the kind of game Suzuki is built for.

CENTER TO AVOID

J.T. Compher, DET at FLA ($12): Look, I'm wary of Bobrovsky as my goalie, but four of these teams are in the bottom 10 in GAA, and the Sabres are below average as well, so clearly the Panthers are the top team defensive of this sextet. I'm just as way of Detroit players, and Compher will be missing Kane from his wing, which is a notable absence. Christian Fischer? He's no Kane.

WING

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. DET ($23): A whopping seven times in his last 11 games, Verhaeghe has picked up multiple points. He's primed for his second 40-goal year in a row, so I think we can just pen him in as a legit high-level offensive player. Alex Lyon has a .922 save percentage through 14 games, but in his career he has a .908 save percentage. To that end, he has allowed at least three goals in six of his last seven starts.

Jack Quinn, BUF vs. CHI ($14): Quinn started the season late, but he's hit the ground running. He's only played in the last 12 contests for the Sabres, but he has four goals and three assists. With Chicago on the second night of a back-to-back, Arvid Soderblom is likely to be in net. Perhaps the worst goalie in the NHL, Soderblom has a career .882 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Tyler Toffoli, NJD vs. MON ($23): With Jack Hughes injured, only two wings get to play even-strength minutes with Nico Hischier on the regular. At present, Toffoli is skating next to Michael McLeod, which is undeniably a major step down from Hughes. Sam Montembeault has a .909 save percentage and 2.89 GAA for the Canadiens. Those aren't good numbers, but he brings competency into the net for the Habs, and since he's been pegged for this start, I'd think twice about Toffoli.

Evan Rodrigues, FLA vs. DET ($14): Rodriguez has 27 points in 43 games, but only seven goals. You might think his 7.2 shooting percentage is a result of poor luck, but he actually has a career 7.7 shooting percentage. Picking the corners is not in his skill set. Plus, Aleksander Barkov is day-to-day, so he might be without his usual center. Given all that, I'm less willing to bet on Lyon's numbers regressing for the Wings when it comes to Rodrigues, as opposed to Verhaeghe.

DEFENSE

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF vs. CHI ($21): Unfortunately, Owen Power has not taken a step forward as a legit second option on the blue line for the Sabres. Fortunately, Dahlin is so prolific he usually justifies his salary. The Swede has 35 points in 43 games, including 11 with the extra man. Chicago has a bottom-seven penalty kill, but don't forget that Soderblom is in line to start.

David Savard, MON at NJD ($18): Savard has a point in four of his last five games. If you don't believe in his offensive acumen, he's blocked 69 shots in a mere 21 games (the Canadiens block a lot of shots because, well, they don't have the puck much). With a 3.49 GAA, the Devils actually have allowed more goals per game than the Canadiens. Maybe Savard stays not.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Seth Jones, CHI at BUF ($18): Want to get bummed out? Look at the Blackhawks' active roster. Jones is the last man standing in many ways, and even he just returned from injury. Chicago is on the second leg of a back-to-back, and with Luukkonen playing better recently, Jones isn't likely to rise above an utter lack of talent around him Wednesday.

Shayne Gostisbehere, DET at FLA ($13): Gostisbehere has delivered what I imagine the Wings wanted from him. He's piloting the power play and has tallied 17 of his 29 points with the extra man. Alas, the Panthers have a top-five penalty kill. This isn't the matchup for Gostisbehere.

