Bishop signed a one-year, two-way contract with Calgary on Monday.

Bishop generated 19 goals and 38 points in 66 regular-season games for AHL Calgary in 2024-25. He played in six straight NHL games with the Flames from Jan. 23-Feb. 1, earning one goal, four shots on net, two blocked shots and eight hits. Bishop will probably spend most of the 2025-26 campaign in the minors.