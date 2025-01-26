Fantasy Hockey
Clark Bishop headshot

Clark Bishop News: Scores second career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Bishop scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

This was Bishop's second career goal -- he last scored during the 2018-19 campaign as a rookie with the Hurricanes. Prior to Thursday, he hadn't appeared in an NHL game since 2021-22, but the Flames are giving him a look in a fourth-line role after losing Walker Duehr on waivers to the Sharks. Bishop probably won't make enough of an impact to be considered in fantasy, especially since Rory Kerins will be pushing him and Kevin Rooney for playing time.

Clark Bishop
Calgary Flames
