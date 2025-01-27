Fantasy Hockey
Claude Giroux headshot

Claude Giroux News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Giroux recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Giroux found the twine with his lone shot on target, and that goal snapped a 13-goal scoring drought for the 37-year-old veteran. He wasn't done with the goal, though, as he delivered an assist to give him a multi-point effort for the second time across his last six appearances. He's struggled with consistency of late, though, as he's failed to record a point three times during that six-game stretch. Giroux has tallied nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 14 appearances this month.

