Cody Glass

Cody Glass Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 11:01am

Glass (concussion) was designated as day-to-day by head coach Mike Sullivan ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Canucks, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Considering Glass was still working as an extra at Tuesday's practice, he probably should be considered a doubt to face Vancouver. Still, it's a step in the right direction for the 25-year-old center. With the Pens adding Philip Tomasino to the roster, Glass will need to stave off the likes of Jesse Puljujarvi and Valtteri Puustinen for a spot in the lineup.

Cody Glass
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
