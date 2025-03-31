Cody Glass Injury: Remains unavailable

Glass (lower body) didn't participate in the morning skate and won't play against Minnesota on Monday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Glass will miss his fourth straight game but returned to the ice for the first time since the injury, per Stein on Monday. After Monday's game, the Devils host the Rangers on Saturday, but it's unclear if Glass will be ready to return by then. He had two goals and six points in eight appearances with New Jersey before getting hurt. Glass has six goals and 21 points through 59 games between the Devils and Penguins this season.