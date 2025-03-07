Cody Glass News: Flipped for pick

Glass was traded to New Jersey from Pittsburgh on Friday in exchange for a third-round pick, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Considering the Penguins essentially took Glass off the Predators' hands in a salary cap dump earlier in the season, this is another strong piece of business for general manager Kyle Dubas. With the Devils, Glass figures to take on a bottom-six role that will likely come with minutes on the penalty kill. Curtis Lazar could be in danger of dropping out of the lineup with Glass in the fold.