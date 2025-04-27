Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Caufield headshot

Cole Caufield News: Nets power-play goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Caufield scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-4 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals in Game 4.

Caufield put the Canadiens ahead 2-1 in the second period. The winger has three goals, one assists, 21 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over four playoff outings, with two of his three tallies coming on the power play. The Canadiens have had success on the power play and through the top line, but the Capitals look to be the deeper team in this first-round matchup, which Montreal trails 3-1.

Cole Caufield
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now