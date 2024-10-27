Cole Caufield News: Nets power-play goal in win

Caufield scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Caufield scored for the second game in a row and the fourth time in his last four outings. The winger is up to eight goals this season, second in the league only to Nico Hischier (nine goals), who has played three more games. Caufield is at nine points, 26 shots on net, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating while filling a top-line role. His career high in tallies is 28 from last season, but he's setting himself up to smash that mark in 2024-25.