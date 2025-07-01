Cole Clayton News: Signs with San Jose

Clayton signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Tuesday.

Clayton entered free agency after not getting a qualifying offer from the Blue Jackets. In 2024-25, he had 15 points in 63 regular-season games with AHL Cleveland. Clayton has yet to make his NHL debut and doesn't have an obvious path to a bottom-four role heading into 2025-26 with the Sharks, so expect him to spend much of the year with AHL San Jose.