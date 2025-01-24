Cole Koepke Injury: Could return Saturday

Koepke (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Colorado, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Koepke participated in Wednesday's morning skate but was sidelined for that evening's matchup against the Devils, and he remained sidelined Thursday against Ottawa. Despite missing the last four games due to his upper-body injury, he appears to be closing in on a return but will likely have to be monitored by the team's medical staff ahead of Saturday's matchup before he can get the green light. If he's unavailable against the Avalanche, it wouldn't be surprising to see him return to game action sometime next week.