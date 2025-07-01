Cole McWard News: Headed for Long Island

McWard signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Islanders, the team announced Tuesday.

After spending the first three seasons in the Canucks organization, McWard has chosen the Islanders as his second team. In the 2024-25 regular season, he posted a career-high 26 points in 67 games played with AHL Abbotsford. He will likely start his time in the Islanders organization at the AHL level with Bridgeport in 2025-26.