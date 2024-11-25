Fantasy Hockey
Cole Reinhardt headshot

Cole Reinhardt News: Scores first NHL goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Reinhardt scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Reinhardt's second-period tally was his first in four NHL appearances over parts of two seasons. He has two points, four shots on net, six hits and a plus-1 rating over three outings with the Senators in 2024-25, but his playing time has been extremely limited when he's in the lineup. He was called up Monday to replace the recently-waived Zack MacEwen with the Senators also missing David Perron (upper body) and Noah Gregor (undisclosed).

