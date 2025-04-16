Cole Schwindt News: Gets first NHL goal

Schwindt scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

As expected, the Golden Knights rested some regulars Wednesday, allowing Schwindt to play for the fourth time since the start of March. The 23-year-old scored the Golden Knights' last goal of the regular season, and it was his first NHL goal, coming in his 49th appearance. He produced eight points, 32 shots on net, 41 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in 2024-25. Assuming there are no lingering injuries at forward heading into the playoffs, Schwindt is poised to spend most of the postseason as a healthy scratch.