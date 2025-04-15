Fantasy Hockey
Cole Schwindt

Cole Schwindt News: Little playing time late in season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Schwindt has played in just three of the Golden Knights' 22 games since the start of March.

Schwindt could draw in for Wednesday's regular-season finale if the Golden Knights opt to rest more players. The 23-year-old missed some time with a lower-body injury between January and March, and he hasn't been able to carve out a regular role since he got healthy. He's contributed seven helpers, 31 shots on net and 38 hits over 41 appearances this season. Barring a bad stretch of injuries, Schwindt probably won't see much action in the playoffs.

Cole Schwindt
Vegas Golden Knights

