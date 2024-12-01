Cole Sillinger News: Dishes two helpers in win

Sillinger notched two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Sillinger has three helpers over two contests since he missed a game due to an upper-body issue. There's been little to slow him or the Blue Jackets down lately -- the 21-year-old has a goal and six helpers over his last seven appearances amid a strong run of scoring for the team. Sillinger is up to three goals, 12 helpers, 54 shots on net, 34 hits, 10 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 22 appearances. He should continue to see top-six minutes and power-play time, though he's yet to log a point with the man advantage this season.