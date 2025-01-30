Cole Sillinger News: Nets game-winner in return

Sillinger scored the game-winning goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Sillinger returned from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury. He was a little sheltered in his return, playing just 15:54, but he was on the ice at the right time to bury a rebound 52 seconds into overtime. Sillinger had been limited to three points over 14 contests prior to his injury. The 21-year-old is at eight goals (two game-winners), 24 points, 107 shots on net, 57 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 46 appearances. He'll have a fairly safe role in the top six for a few weeks, as Sean Monahan (wrist) is likely to be out until mid-March.