Cole Sillinger News: Provides pair of assists

Sillinger logged two assists and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-6 overtime win over the Lightning.

Sillinger set up Yegor Chinakhov on a second-period tally and also fed Zach Werenski for the game-winning goal 1:26 into overtime. While it's a young forward group, the Blue Jackets could roll three scoring lines now that Kent Johnson is healthy again. As such, there's no reason to worry about Sillinger's third-line placement from Thursday -- he led all Columbus forward with 17:55 of ice time in this contest. The 21-year-old center has four points over his last four games and is up to three goals, nine assists, 41 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-5 rating over 19 appearances for the season.