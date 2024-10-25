Cole Smith News: Deals shorthanded helper Friday

Smith logged a shorthanded assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

The helper was Smith's first point in seven games this season. He had the secondary assist on Gustav Nyquist's game-tying goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Smith plays a physical role on the Predators' fourth line. He's racked up 14 hits, eight PIM, seven shots on net and a minus-7 rating this season. He has the potential to rack up 200-plus hits in a campaign, but he set a career high with 23 points over 80 regular-season contests in 2023-24, and that likely represents his ceiling.