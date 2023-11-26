Frozen Fantasy: Perspective is Everything

This article is part of our Frozen Fantasy series.

It's not like he's Quinn Hughes (100 percent Yahoo!), Erik Karlsson (99 percent Yahoo!) or even Brady Skjei (70 percent Yahoo!). He's not even Janis Moser (4 percent Yahoo!), who I scooped off the wire last season.

And in a league that doesn't separate by position, I know having a hotshot young forward like William Eklund (2 percent Yahoo!) up from my minors will soon deliver more than most defenders ever will.

I'm not suggesting you need to justify your moves. Or wallow in the ones that so-called got away. Risks are meant to be taken. I now have some roster flexibility to either play the wire or activate someone from my minor squad.

I chose a new direction. And I probably would do it again. Sometimes the risk is worth it and sometimes you only break even. It's rare to actually lose.

The first player on this list is one of my live-with-it risks. I held onto him for a long time, but gave up on him a couple of weeks ago. And now I'm recommending him to you.

So let's dig into who caught my eye this week. Including Calen Addison, the guy I cut loose.

Calen Addison, D, San Jose (3 percent Yahoo!) – Addison has finally woken up. And yes, it was shortly after I dropped him. C'est la vie. Addison has always been considered an offensive defender with suspect skills in his own zone. That can work in fantasy, depending on your categories. Heading into Monday, he's on a two-game streak with three assists - including two on the power play - with four helpers in his last four games. But don't lose sight that Addison will sink you if you use plus-minus, so never forget your format. Ever.

Jason Dickinson, C, Chicago (5 percent Yahoo!) – Dickinson's hat-trick against the Leafs on Friday gave him nine points - five of those goals - in his last nine contests heading into Sunday. Yah, who knew? Add on 15 shots, 10 hits, eight blocks with 54 faceoff wins (46.2 percent), and you have an opportunistic fantasy play for little-to-no cost. We hear a lot about the so-called no-name players in Chicago, but they're all pros. Dickinson was once good enough to be a first-round pick coming from junior. He can help in deep formats. He's even plus-5 in those nine games. Go figure.

Samuel Ersson, G, Philadelphia (4 percent Yahoo!) – Ersson was sharp in a goalie duel with Ilya Sorokin (99 percent Yahoo!) on Saturday night and came out on top in a rare double-shutout, shootout win. He's toiling behind Carter Hart (77 percent Yahoo!), who'll get the majority of starts. But Ersson has won his last three and is 4-1-0 in five November starts. Philly has surprised this season, but a lot of people think they're playing over their heads. And Hart's name keeps getting mentioned in trade whispers north of the 49th parallel. Ersson is a solid spot starter and could be in line for more duty if that kind of deal ever happens. It's pure speculation, like every other rumor. But you never know. And finding goalies is like panning for gold. You get a lot of useless pebbles before you find that shiny glint.

Nils Hoglander, LW, Vancouver (4 percent Yahoo!) – Hoglander's five-game point streak was snapped Saturday. But if you need help on the left side, this fourth-liner may be worth the squeeze both immediately and as a speculative grab. Here's the thing: when he first came to the NHL, Hoglander came along with descriptors like "lightning-fast skater", "non-stop motor", and "gritty with great hands and vision". The Orcas are great right now, but there will be line shuffles if things slide even a bit. And those skills could thrust Mr. Hoglander into the top-six. Your roster size will help you decide if he's a stash-now or watch-list guy.

Jonathan Huberdeau, LW/C, Calgary (52 percent Yahoo!) – Calgary was 6-2-2 in their last 10 heading into Saturday, so it looks like their early-season malaise is behind them. And it's only a matter of time that Huberdeau will also pick up the pace. He had a three-game, five-point scoring streak that included two goals snapped Wednesday night. But he picked up an assist Saturday. Really – how long can his talent be held down? What if Huberdeau delivers at a point-per-game (or close) pace from now on? His season will still be seen as a failure, though I'm willing to take that kind of failure for a little gold from the wire.

Tanner Jeannot, LW/RW, Tampa Bay (20 percent Yahoo!) – Jeannot may never escape the "we gave up too much to get him" perceptual anchor. But he can be valuable as long as he doesn't internalize that. Jeannot heads into Monday with 12 hits from his last two games with two goals and 16 hits over his last four. His upside is limited, but there's a fit in leagues where 30-35 points and 260-plus hits matter.

Matthew Knies, LW, Toronto (21 percent Yahoo!) – Knies looked every part a veteran winger Saturday skating beside Auston Matthews and Mitchell Marner (both 100 percent Yahoo!). He's big, fast and confident, and his first-period snipe Saturday was his third goal in five games. On just seven shots. Knies isn't on PP1, but who needs that with linemates like @austonmatthews and @marner_93. His name will be on the list of best rookies by season's end. And more points will come, even if the Leafs continue to stumble along. They know how to score.

Philipp Kurashev, C, Chicago (6 percent Yahoo!) – I called out Kurashev earlier in the season, but he ended up on injured reserve coming out of camp. So he wasn't even stash-worthy. He's healthy now and has 12 points in as many games, and 11 of those have come across his last nine. Kurashev is riding a five-game, six-point scoring streak (two goals, four assists) heading into Sunday. His C-only eligibility limits his value, yet I'm hopeful Yahoo! will soon realize he's Connor Bedard's (97 percent Yahoo!) wingman.

Jeremy Lauzon, D, Nashville (6 percent Yahoo!) – Lauzon is coming off a bone-crunching week. He's racked up 17 hits, seven shots and two points (one of each) in his last four outings. And all three of his points (one goal, two assists) have come in his last six after he went 0-for-13 to start the season. I like to get my muscle points from the bottom of my D, so Lauzon is a fit. He's on pace for 200 hits, 120 blocks and 105 shots. Radko Gudas (54 percent Yahoo!) is on pace for 225, 180 and 110 blocks. My point? Everyone wants a Gudas, though they avoid lesser names like Lauzon. But their totals will be basically the same, give or take, by the end of the year. The name on your roster really doesn't mean as much as the value he brings.

Trevor Moore, LW, Los Angeles (41 percent Yahoo!) – Moore is in the midst of a true breakout. Yes, this stings for me – I dropped him last season in a dynasty format to promote a young player. But that's what happens. Moore potted two goals Saturday after setting up two the night before. And that stretched his current streak to three games and six points, including four goals. The goals really shine – he has 11 to lead the Kings and that's good enough for a seven-way tie for 14th in the NHL. The overlooked, undrafted, late-blooming Moore is having a year. Fantasy managers are noticing, so go check on him quickly. He's rostered on 10 percent more leagues on Sunday than he was on Saturday.

Cole Smith, LW, Nashville (2 percent Yahoo!) – Smith is a deep, DEEP roster pick if you need a Swiss Army type. He's a checking forward, so his ice time is limited. And it's generally spent in pursuit of the puck, not with it. But he skates into Sunday night on a four-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists). And Smith knows how to hit with 46 in 19 games. Nashville is only three points out of a Wild Card spot, and their plus-2 goal differential is better than the two teams currently ahead of them. Don't bother with Smith in shallow or even medium-deep formats. But consider him a value pick if you're in a league where the wire is thin and hot matters - even in short bursts.

Yakov Trenin, LW/C, Nashville (3 percent Yahoo!) – The Trenin Train steams into Sunday with four points - including three goals - and 12 hits from his last four games. He's been forgotten by everyone - that's what a 14-game point slump to start the season will do. Trenin is on pace for more than 200 hits and 130 shots with with 25-30 points if he can pick up the pace. You can't roll Trenin at center. But you can stick him into your last W or F spot when he's rolling.

Back to perspective.

It really is everything. I've finally climbed out of the basement in the league where I dropped Addison. I'm now within striking distance of a playoff spot.

A few of my players finally woke up, but I also played the wire hard and bolstered my blueline with warm types like Erik Gustafsson (36 percent Yahoo!), Mikey Anderson (13 percent Yahoo!), Jonas Brodin (8 percent Yahoo!) and Justin Schultz (2 percent Yahoo!). And there will be more to replace them when they ice up.

The names may not be sexy. But the production has been steady. And isn't that what this column is supposed to be about?

Sometimes there's nothing in a name, other than solid fantasy help.

Until next week.