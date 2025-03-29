Collin Graf News: Contributes power-play helper

Graf notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

This was Graf's first helper since March 6, but he had four goals over seven games between assists. The 22-year-old continues to see time on the second line at even strength, and he's featuring in all situations as he quickly gains experience at the NHL level. For the season, he's posted 11 points (four on the power play), 33 shots on net, 17 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 28 appearances.