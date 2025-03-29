Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Collin Graf headshot

Collin Graf News: Contributes power-play helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Graf notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

This was Graf's first helper since March 6, but he had four goals over seven games between assists. The 22-year-old continues to see time on the second line at even strength, and he's featuring in all situations as he quickly gains experience at the NHL level. For the season, he's posted 11 points (four on the power play), 33 shots on net, 17 hits, 15 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 28 appearances.

Collin Graf
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now