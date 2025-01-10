Colton Dach News: Adds helper Friday

Dach notched an assist and three hits in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Dach has a helper in each of the last two games after opening his NHL career with two scoreless efforts. The 22-year-old continues to play on the third line at even strength, and in an offense as thin as Chicago's, there's no guarantee he'll be able to sustain decent scoring numbers. Dach has contributed eight shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating through four outings. Fantasy managers in redraft formats can afford to wait and see if he performs well over a larger sample.