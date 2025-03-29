Fantasy Hockey
Colton Sissons Injury: Hurt in Saturday's game

Published on March 29, 2025

Sissons (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Sissons was injured in the first period when he appeared bend his left leg awkwardly while falling to the ice, per Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site. Sissons should be considered day-to-day until more information is available. If he can't play Monday in Philadelphia, Jakub Vrana would likely enter the lineup in a third-line role.

