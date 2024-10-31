Colton Sissons News: Offense absent early in season

Sissons has not recorded a point through the Predators' first 10 games of the season.

Heading into the campaign, there was a competition between Sissons and Thomas Novak for the second-line center spot, but neither forward has seized on the opportunity yet. Sissons' struggles are a product of the Predators' slow start as a team -- they're 3-6-1 with just 24 goals scored so far. The 30-year-old defensive forward has logged a minus-12 rating, eight shots on net, 17 hits, 10 blocked shots and four PIM while seeing middle-six usage. Considering he's topped out at 35 points in a single season (2023-24), most fantasy managers won't need to turn to Sissons for help anyway.