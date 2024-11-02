Colton Sissons News: Tallies first goal of season

Sissons scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Sissons put the Predators ahead 2-1 when he tipped home a Marc Del Gaizo shot at 18:40 of the second period. The tally was Sissons' first point in 11 appearances this year. The 30-year-old was moved down to the fourth line at even strength Saturday, but he still saw 14:53 of ice time -- he's a strong defensive forward and will earn more minutes than the average bottom-six forward because of that. He's produced 10 shots on net, 18 hits, 11 blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-10 rating so far, so it wouldn't be surprising to see Sissons stay on the fourth line for a while after he's struggled in the middle six.