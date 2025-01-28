Fantasy Hockey
Connor Bedard News: Eighteen points in last 17 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Bedard scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Bedard has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in his past 17 games, and he's on a three-game, three-point run (one goal, two assists). Bedard is essentially doing things on his own in Chicago, and even more so now that they're dismantling the team for yet another high draft pick. He has 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists) and 118 shots in 50 games this season. We can't wait to see him take that big step forward once the team surrounds him with some elite talent.

