Connor Bedard News: Grabs three points Tuesday

Bedard scored two goals, including one on a power-play, and tallied the game-winning assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Bedard was the hero in Chicago's season finale with a three-point night. He tallied the first goal of the game just 88 seconds into the first period before he later tallied a power-play goal in the second period. He capped off Tuesday's performance with the game-winning assist on Frank Nazar's winning goal just 48 seconds into overtime. The 19-year-old Bedard finishes the regular season with 23 goals, 44 assists and 195 shots on net in 82 games this season. The rising star saw a slight reduction in points per game and shots on goal this season. However, his durability in his sophomore season helped him reach a new career high of 67 points, with 15 of those points coming in his last 15 games. With the addition of Spencer Knight and the emergence of linemate Ryan Donato, Bedard is already in an improved situation for the start of the 2025-26 season.