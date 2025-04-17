Connor Dewar News: Bags assist in win

Dewar logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Dewar had three points over seven outings in April. The 25-year-old forward ended the campaign with four goals, six assists, 55 shots on net, 129 hits and a minus-3 rating over 48 appearances between the Penguins and the Maple Leafs. He'll be a restricted free agent this summer, but he showed enough as a bottom-six forward in his time with Pittsburgh to get a new contract.