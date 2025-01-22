Connor Hellebuyck News: Earns overtime win

Hellebuyck stopped 25 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Hellebuyck allowed the tying goal to Cale Makar in the third period, but Neal Pionk replied with the game-winner 17 seconds into overtime. This was Hellebuyck's fifth win in his last six starts, and he's allowed two or fewer goals in all of the victories in that span. He's now 29-7-2 with a 2.02 GAA and a .927 save percentage over 38 starts. The 31-year-old netminder has a good chance of challenging his career high of 44 wins from the 2017-18 campaign.