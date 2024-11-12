Connor Hellebuyck News: Fueling team's success

Hellebuyck made 33 saves in a 6-3 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

The NHL hasn't seen a repeat Vezina winner since Martin Brodeur in 2007 and 2008, but Hellebuyck's start to 2024-25 already has people talking that way. He leads the NHL in wins (12), GAA (1.92) and save percentage (.934). Heading into Tuesday night, Hellebuyck was tied for fifth overall in high-danger saves (70) and was outperforming the Rangers' Igor Shesterkin in high-danger save percentage (.854 to .811). We'll withhold Hart talk, at least for now, but that could change if the Jets continue to build on their 15-1-0 start.