Connor Hellebuyck News: Wins fourth straight start
Hellebuyck stopped 18 of 19 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Kraken.
Hellebuyck had no margin for error in this one, but he kept it tied at 1-1 for 30 minutes before Dylan DeMelo scored with 27 seconds left in regulation. During his four-game winning streak, Hellebuyck has given up just four goals on 93 shots. He's up to 28-6-2 with a 1.97 GAA and a .929 save percentage over 36 starts. The Jets have often avoided having Hellebuyck start more than four games in a row -- if he gets the nod Saturday at home versus the Flames, that would be his fourth straight game between the pipes.
