Connor Ingram Injury: Set to resume skating

Ingram (upper body) is expected to return to the ice this week, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports Tuesday.

However, it hasn't been decided if Ingram will accompany his teammates on Utah's upcoming two-game road trip. Even if he does travel, the 27-year-old netminder's return to the lineup probably isn't imminent. He will miss his 10th straight game versus Minnesota on Tuesday. Ingram has posted a 6-4-3 record with a 3.61 GAA and an .871 save percentage in 13 appearances this season. During Ingram's absence, Karel Vejmelka has performed well as Utah's No. 1 netminder.