Connor Ingram News: Falls in overtime

Ingram stopped 31 of 35 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Ingram gets a lot of credit for keeping this game close -- Vegas outshot Utah 35-19 in the contest, but it took the Golden Knights until the third period to get a lead. This was Ingram's fourth loss in his last five outings, dropping his season record to 5-2-3. He's added a 3.57 GAA and an .881 save percentage in 10 starts. The 27-year-old is seeing No. 1 usage between the pipes, but that's behind a defense that has been hampered by injuries early in the season. Utah's road trip continues Tuesday with a stop in Winnipeg.