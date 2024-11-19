Connor Ingram News: Gets hook Monday

Ingram stopped nine of 13 shots before being pulled in the second period during Monday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

Ingram was returning to the Utah crease after two games and had a woeful performance. He was lifted in the second period in place of Karel Vejmelka, who ended up allowing two more goals in the final frame. Ingram has posted a save percentage below .890 in each of his last four outings, so he's clearly trending in the wrong direction. Over that span, Ingram has gone 1-2-1 with a 3.80 GAA and an .843 save percentage after stopping just 70 of 83 shots.