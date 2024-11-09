Connor Ingram News: Gets no help in loss

Ingram stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Predators. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Utah's defense kept his workload light, but two goals from Filip Forsberg and one more from Jonathan Marchessault got past Ingram. Marchessault also had an empty-netter. Ingram is 2-2-2 with 18 goals allowed over his last six games, so it can be tough to trust him on a game-to-game basis. He's now at 6-3-3 with a 3.40 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 12 outings. Utah is back in action with a tough home matchup Wednesday versus the Hurricanes.